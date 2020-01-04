Brielle Biermann Says She Removed Her Lip Fillers to Look Like Her 18-Year-Old Self Again

Instagram Stories
It's a new year and a new decade for Brielle Biermann.
The 22-year-old reality TV personality is making some big changes in 2020, and she's starting with her appearance. On Saturday, the Bravolebrity took to her Instagram Stories to share with her 1.3 million followers that she's removing her lip fillers.
"Dissolved my lips yesterday…," she captioned her social media post, alongside a selfie that showed her lips. "gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon."
She added, "2020 new year new me!... Black n blue for a few days."
Additionally, the Don't Be Tardy star gave her followers a little walk down memory lane as she uploaded several throwback images of herself before getting her lip injected. "I know y'all know these lips aint the vibe," she said. "I was 16 or 17 here."
As some fans of the 22-year-old might recall, she first showed off her lip fillers back in 2015.
At the time, the reality TV personality was 18-years-old and got her lips done by the same Beverly Hills surgeon the Kardashians went to.
"Thank you thank you thank you!!! To my favorite, @SimonOurianMD1 !!! My lips are my biggest insecurity and I'm so happy w my results now," Brielle shared at the time of her first treatment. "You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles you made this very easy! Thank you again."
Back in 2016, the Bravo star's mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, discussed her daughter's cosmetic procedures in an interview with E! News. "Brielle did have her lips done," the former Real Housewives star explained to us. "She's been talking about her lips for, I don't know, since she was 14 years old. I said, 'Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult...' Well guess what? She's 19...and I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?'"
"I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle," she continued. "It's not for anybody else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult...I want Brielle to feel great about Brielle."
It's unclear what made the 22-year-old star want to dissolve her fillers, but it looks like she's ready to kick off 2020 with the motto: new year, new me!
