Hailey Bieber Gets Brutally Honest About Social Media: ''It Hurts to Be Torn Apart''

Hailey Bieber is baring her soul when it comes to how emotionally and mentally taxing social media can be.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share a powerful message about the importance of "human connection" and the ways in which social media has hurt her in the past.

The model, and wife to Justin Bieber, started off by writing, "I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people's story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply."

Consequently, "My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad. The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don't see my heart and see me for who I am."