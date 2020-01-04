Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Marries MLB Star Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan has found her happily ever after.

The Riverdale actress married professional baseball player Michael Kopech on Saturday, E! News can confirm. Vanessa, 27, and Michael, 23, exchanged vows in front of their closest family and friends, including members of the Riverdale cast, during an intimate ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were among those who witnessed their CW co-star walk down the aisle. About 40 guests attended. The bride's sister's Celina served as her maid of honor.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," Morgan told E! News exclusively. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Morgan and the MLB star got engaged over the Fourth of July weekend last year. Michael, who previously dated Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Brielle Biermann, proposed in front of a waterfall near the Grand Canyon.