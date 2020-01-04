Inside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's African Safari Honeymoon

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 12:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Can you feel the love (tonight)?

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, who wed just before the holidays, recently traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon.

The two shared on their Instagrams on Saturday photos and videos from their trip to Kruger National Park Safari, including images of the African continent's  "Big Five" animals—the lion, elephant, leopard, rhinoceros, and Cape buffalo—appearing just mere feet away from them.

"Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn't get better than this...." Duff wrote, alongside a pic of her and Koma looking out a window onto a lush watering hole.

"I love when you talk about my big 5 ❤️" Koma commented.

Duff posted on her Instagram Story a video of elephants roaming.

"This is just our back porch," she said. "There are just like 30 elephants we just counted in the back of our yard. Just crossing the river. This is the Sabie River."

She also shared a pic of male lion chilling out on a hill, a pride of female lines resting on a dirt road and rhinos walking by a watering hole.

Duff and Koma also took a tour of the safari in an open-top vehicle. 

"Guys this gorgeous leopard was two feet from me," Duff wrote in a video showing the wild cat resting on the ground near them.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

See photos from the newlyweds' honeymoon:

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Nice View

The newlyweds enjoy the view of South Africa's Kruger National Park Safari over some drinks.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Elephants in the "Yard"

What a sight!

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Simba?

Mufasa?

Article continues below

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

The Pride

You're on their turf now.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Early Start

The pride of female lions rest up for the day hunt.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Selfie Time

Hilary shoots a selfie video.

Article continues below

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Rhinoceros

Someone's thirsty!

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Chilling

...and rest up for another fun day of wild animal sighting.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Going for a Ride

Hilary and Matthew tour the Kruger National Park Safari.

Article continues below

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Leopard

"Guys this gorgeous leopard was two feet from me," Hilary said.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Hilary Duff

African Elephant

Another visitor pops into their safari tour.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Matthew Koma

Cape Buffalo

Hello, friend.

Article continues below

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Honeymoon, South Africa, Instagram

Instagram / Matthew Koma

Smile!

Hilary enjoys their safari ride.

The long trip likely cost a pretty penny.

Two first class, round-trip tickets from Los Angeles to Johannesburg can range from $9,000 to $25,000, depending on the airline. From there, a connecting flight to Hendrik Van Eck Airport, near the safari, would cost about $800 for two tickets, or they may have opted to take a private shuttle service for about $500.

The two stayed at a luxury hotel on the premises, where rooms can cost up to $2,000. In addition, a private safari tour would cost about $500.

Duff and Koma, both 32, wed in an intimate wedding in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home on December 21 in front of friends and family, including their daughter Banks, 1, and the Lizzie McGuire actress' son Luca, 7.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Couples , Honeymoon , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.