Watch Justin Bieber Eat Cheetos and Lobster in "Yummy" Music Video

Vevo/YouTube
by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 11:21 AM
Justin Bieber is starting off the year by treating his fans to a delicious surprise.
As fans are well aware, the 25-year-old dropped his first solo single in nearly four years, "Yummy," on Friday, Jan 3. Without missing a beat, the pop superstar took to Instagram this morning to count down the hours and minutes until the premiere of the music video for "Yummy."
And could fans expect anything less from the song full of suggestive innuendos?
While the song leaves little to the imagination, Bieber decided to be a little more playful and a lot less explicit for the music video. The video starts with the singer walking into a restaurant wearing a pink hoodie and matching pink hair—Bieber then sits down at the dinner table, surrounded by the rich and famous (and one of his cats), and starts, "Yeah, you got that yummy-yum. That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy."
Throughout the whole music video, Bieber is served everything from Cheetos, lobster, Jell-O molds, fruits, french fries and other foods. As the video goes on, Bieber gets up from the table, takes off his pink hoodie and begins to dance along with the rest of the people in the restaurant—which quickly turned into a club scene.
Of course, it's safe to assume that the latest single is all about his wife, Hailey Bieber.
While fans speculated that perhaps his beau would make an appearance in the music video, that didn't happen.
But Hailey cameo or not, the music video is definitely a love letter to the way Bieber passionately feels about his the leading lady in his life.
"Yummy" was produced by Kid Culture, Sasha Sirota and Jason "Poor Bear" Boyd.
The single and the music video comes fresh off the heels of Bieber announcing the highly-anticipated arrival of his next album, a tour and his YouTube documentary series Seasons, out Jan. 27.
And if you're expecting more songs about Hailey besides the sensual "Yummy," then you're in luck. According to an E! News insider, Bieber will be releasing a lot more music about his relationship with the 23-year-old model.
"He also writes a lot of about their love and the power of their love being different than anything else he's experienced," the insider explained. "It's a familiar sound that the fans will love. He's doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to getting it out there for the world to enjoy."
