The Bachelor's Caila Quinn Is Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello

Another Bachelor star has found her happily ever after away from the cameras.

Caila Quinn, who was Ben Higgins' second runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016 and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, is engaged to boyfriend Nick Burrello. The two have been together for two years.

Quinn, 29, and Burrello, 27, confirmed the news on their Instagram pages on Saturday.

"Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend #MrsBtoBe," she wrote.

Burrello, 27, proposed to Quinn with a 2.5-carat radiant cut diamond ring from The Clear Cut, according to Us Weekly, which first reported the news. The groom-to-be shared on his Instagram photos of the two after they got engaged, with her wearing her new bling.

"My best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife," he wrote.

The proposal took place on Thursday, the day after New Year's Day, during a trip to Sarasota, Florida to visit Quinn's grandparents.

"He was like, 'We're going to go on a little detour and we're going to spend the weekend with both of our parents,'" she told Us. "He rented an Airbnb for all of us to stay in, the six of us. So, from visiting my grandparents, we drove a couple of hours to another little town and he said that he wanted to do dinner, just the two of us."