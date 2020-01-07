Serena Williams Shares Her Amazon Fitness Favorites for 2020

by Carly Milne | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 4:00 AM

John Russo Photography/Amazon

If you're looking for a little extra inspiration to get your 2020 health and fitness goals off on the right foot, Serena Williams is here to help!

The celebrated tennis pro teamed up with Amazon Sports to curate a New Year, New You storefront, featuring her top health and fitness essentials to kick off the new decade. There's a little something for everyone, ranging from workout equipment to tech, clothes, snacks and more.

But don't go looking for any fast fixes or short cuts to achieving your goals! To really make change, it's all about making fitness, health and wellness a lifestyle rather than a stop gap solution. "Fitness to me is about how you feel, that's why I make it a lifestyle," Serena shared with Amazon. "It's important to stay active and also put the right nutrients in your body. After a workout I feel amazing, and making this a lifestyle keeps me feeling that way."

Serena's store has so many goodies to choose from, but we picked out some of our favorites below. Shop some options below, and check out her store for more!

Happy Belly Sweet & Spicy Trail Mix

When you're starting a new workout regimen, keeping your energy up is key. This trail mix will do the trick, with a tasty blend of hot and spicy peanuts, butter toffee peanuts, Cajun sesame sticks, toasted corn, honey sesame sticks and almonds. A handful of this, and you'll be ready for that 10K!

$12 Amazon
Wilson Prime Tennis Racket

One of Serena's faves, this tennis racket features a cushion aire grip for added comfort, a 103 square-inch head for added precision, and Arch Technology to improve the racket's frame and give you a lively string bed enhanced power. You'll be playing at Wimbledon in no time.

$50
$42 Amazon
Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer

If you're a sloucher or a huncher, this one's for you. Just attach the Posture Trainer to your upper back, and it'll gently nudge you when you're slouching courtesy of an app you can command from your phone. It claims to improve your posture in just two weeks. It's another Serena fave, so clearly she's on to something!

$100 Amazon
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Breaking a sweat is great, but make-up running down your face is not. We're guessing that's why Serena loves these makeup wipes, which dissolves all traces of dirt, oil and makeup on your skin. Use them before your sweat sesh to take off your face, or afterward to refresh yourself.

$5 Amazon
TriggerPoint Grid Vibe Plus Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller

Sore and tired muscles will love this foam roller, which features four frequencies designed to relieve pain, encourage relaxation, and aid in recovery. Using a patented multi-density grid surface, this roller aims to channel blood and oxygen through your muscles to increase circulation, while the smaller rolling surface targets deep layers of tissue.

$77 Amazon
Powerbeats Pro

No question—you're going to need some tunes to support your heart rate, so you might as well invest in the best earphones to keep you motivated. These wireless Beats give you up to nine hours of listening time and adjust to fit securely over your ears. Plus, they're water resistant, give you volume and track controls on each earbud, call handling, and more.

$250
$200 Amazon
Schwinn Fastback 2 Performance Road Bike

Take a spin on this Schwinn instead of locking yourself in a dark and sweaty room with strangers! It's good for beginners and pros, with 18 speeds, rack and fender mounts to get you to and from your biking route (if you drive there), an S1 road race saddle and double-gel bar tape for crucial comfort at key touch points, and more.

$593 Amazon
AmazonBasics Medicine Ball

Work your arms, core, legs and more in a whole new way with this medicine ball, ranging in weight from four pounds up to 20. Not only will it work you out, it'll help you build your core strength, balance and coordination... and while it has a good grip, it also bounces off hard surfaces if you get butterfingers (or it's part of your workout to throw it).

$29 Amazon
GiiVEN 24 oz. Bottle

You know the rules: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! And with this insulated bottle, you don't have an excuse not to. Its double wall vacuum will keep the temperature of your liquids away from your hands and keeps your drinks hot or cold, while 18/8 stainless steel makes for durable wear. Available in three colors with a threaded lid, a portion of your purchase is directed to support partnerships with Charity Water, Habitat for Humanity and Family Works.

$30 Amazon
DMI Mini Stepper Exerciser

Maybe you can't get your steps in, or you just want to do your steps a little differently. This mini stepper exerciser will help. It features a built-in digital monitor that tells you how long you've been stepping and how many steps you've taken, and a pulley system that allows for smoother strides and lower impact. And it's ready to use right out of the box, complete with two AA batteries.

$77 Amazon

While you're working on enhancing yourself for the New Year, consider detoxing your body, mind and soul! Get rid of those 2019 vibes and welcome in the 2020 newness.

