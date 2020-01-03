Chantel Jeffries and Diplo Turn Up the Heat With PDA-Filled Getaway

Starting off the year right!

Diplo and Chantel Jeffries are celebrating the start of 2020 with a little flirtatious getaway and lots of PDA. The two were spotted relaxing together on a beach in Mexico, and in between laying on the sand, they got super flirty while enjoying the water together. The pair are both major EDM stars, but it looks like they also have a penchant for some fun in the sun in common as well.

The pair hasn't officially confirmed their relationship yet, but there has been a lot of flirty signs that point to being an item. Chantel posted about their lavish vacation on her Instagram while Diplo took some pictures of her in her bikini. In the photos she's seen posing, and Diplo was the one behind the camera capturing the sexy content.

"V chill & ready to hear good music tn," she captioned the snap. Diplo couldn't help but send back a cute response on the post. "I quit," he wrote.