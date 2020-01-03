Ellen Pompeo's $3 Million Hamptons Home Will Give You Serious Design Envy

Ellen Pompeo could find a side gig on HGTV.

The actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy since its 2005 debut, recently sold a modern farmhouse in the Hamptons in New York that she designed herself, for $2.995 million, the Los Angeles Times reported this week.

She and husband Chris Ivery, a music producer, had paid $925,000 for the three-story, 2,400-square-foot, 8.3-acre estate in 2011. They listed it for sale in 2017 for $3.8 million and reduced the price over the years, most recently to $3.25 million this past summer, real estate records show.

The house was built in 2013 and has five bedrooms and four bedrooms. One of the guest rooms can be access via a private staircase. The living room contains soaring ceilings and glass walls. There are two fireplaces. The property also includes a heated Gunite pool and lush green lawns.

Corcoran brokers Jack Pearson and Cee Scott Brown represented Pompeo and Ivery. Douglas Elliman broker Martha Gundersen represented the buyer.

In recent years, Pompeo has sold two Hollywood Hills homes for $2.075 million and $2.765 million, the Los Angeles Times said.

Over the past few years, Pompeo has been included on Forbes' lists of the world's highest-paid actresses. The outlet said last year that she earned an estimated annual sum of $22 million.