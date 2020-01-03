Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring From Director Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams has a ring on it!

Earlier this week, some big news broke about the actress' personal life: she's engaged to director Thomas Kail and expecting their first child together. Williams is also mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she welcomed with late ex Heath Ledger in 2005. 

Though little is known about the future bride and groom's relationship other than they were both involved in the hit FX series, it seems we've now gotten the first glimpse of the actress' engagement ring. 

On Friday, the four-time Oscar nominee was photographed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, donning a black jacket and ring on her left-hand ring finger. 

While it's hard to make out details of the ring from this sighting, since the nominee is expected on the red carpet at Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes, there's a chance she'll wear it on the special occasion and cameras will get a closer look. 

Perhaps Williams will also appear on the carpet for the first time as a couple with her future husband, who was an executive producer and director on the Golden Globe-nominated limited series. They have previously posed on carpets together in a group with other show colleagues. 

The private actress was previously married to musician Phil Elverum. However, the couple split in 2019 after revealing the previous July that they had secretly wed

