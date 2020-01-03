Selena Gomez Kicks Off 2020 With Relaxing Yacht Vacation in Hawaii

Selena Gomez is soaking up the sun in Hawaii.

The "Look at Her Now" singer is kicking of 2020 with a "relaxing" vacation alongside her close pals. On New Year's Eve, Gomez donned a green bikini as she enjoyed time on a yacht with her BFFs.

"Selena is spending a week on the Hawaiian island of Oahu to ring in 2020," an eyewitness tells E! News. "She is staying in a house with her group of close girlfriends and they all are enjoying a relaxing vacation with beach time and hanging out together."

"On New Year's Eve they spent the day on a yacht sailing around. Selena was suntanning on the top deck and drinking water," the insider continues. "Some of her friends had champagne cocktails, but she stuck to water."

Later in the day, the group was spotted sitting around chatting and munching on snacks.

"Selena seemed completely relaxed and happy. She had no makeup on and was very casual and comfortable with everyone," the insider shares. "It was a mellow day and just a chance to be out on the water enjoying the perfect weather."