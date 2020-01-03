See Ricky Gervais and More Stars Get Red Carpet Ready for Golden Globes 2020

NBC
Let the countdown officially begin!
We're just days away from the start of award season and the 2020 Golden Globes. And if you're a pop culture fan like us, there are a whole lot of reasons to be excited for the weekend.
From red carpet fashion and star-studded parties to inspiring acceptance speeches and surprise reunions, the next few days are going to be full of Hollywood glamour and celebration. Fortunately for you, E! News is keeping tabs on all the big stars as they get ready for the live telecast.
For host Ricky Gervais, he arrived at The Beverly Hilton to roll out the red carpet before finalizing his jokes. As for Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan, who were recently named as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors, they were on hand for the Golden Globe Awards Preview Day.
And before Sunday night officially hits, Hollywood's biggest stars are mingling with their friends at various events around town. Plus, stylists and glam squad members are delivering behind-the-scenes scoop into what it takes to get ready for one of the biggest shows of the year.
We're compiling the best moments throughout the weekend in our gallery below.
Pop the popcorn and get ready for one special show!
Instagram
Charlize Theron
"Mile high club," the actress joked on Instagram while getting glam on an airplane.
Instagram
Jennifer Lopez
Fashion stylist and costume designer Rob Zangardi praised the Hustlers star's pre-Golden Globes 2020 look.
Instagram
Cynthia Erivo
JSN Studio co-foudner Jason Bolden described the actress as a "Palm Springs Barbie" at an event days before the 2020 Golden Globes.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan & Paris Brosnan
The Hollywood actor joins his sons, who will serve as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors, for a preview day at The Beverly Hilton.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Ricky Gervais
It's almost showtime! The evening's host rolls out the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton.
Instagram
Janet Mock
"Much needed R&R," the writer and director shared on Instagram before kicking off a busy weekend.
Instagram
Rain Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix's sister praises the 2020 Golden Globes' menu that will now be 100% planet based.