See Ricky Gervais and More Stars Get Red Carpet Ready for Golden Globes 2020

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 12:51 PM

Ricky Gervais, 2020 Golden Globes

NBC

Let the countdown officially begin!

We're just days away from the start of award season and the 2020 Golden Globes. And if you're a pop culture fan like us, there are a whole lot of reasons to be excited for the weekend.

From red carpet fashion and star-studded parties to inspiring acceptance speeches and surprise reunions, the next few days are going to be full of Hollywood glamour and celebration. Fortunately for you, E! News is keeping tabs on all the big stars as they get ready for the live telecast.

For host Ricky Gervais, he arrived at The Beverly Hilton to roll out the red carpet before finalizing his jokes. As for Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan, who were recently named as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors, they were on hand for the Golden Globe Awards Preview Day.

And before Sunday night officially hits, Hollywood's biggest stars are mingling with their friends at various events around town. Plus, stylists and glam squad members are delivering behind-the-scenes scoop into what it takes to get ready for one of the biggest shows of the year. 

Read

How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globes on TV and Online

We're compiling the best moments throughout the weekend in our gallery below

Pop the popcorn and get ready for one special show! 

Charlize Theron, Pre-Golden Globes 2020

Instagram

Charlize Theron

"Mile high club," the actress joked on Instagram while getting glam on an airplane.

Jennifer Lopez, Pre-Golden Globes 2020

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Fashion stylist and costume designer Rob Zangardi praised the Hustlers star's pre-Golden Globes 2020 look. 

Cynthia Erivo, Pre-Golden Globes 2020

Instagram

Cynthia Erivo

JSN Studio co-foudner Jason Bolden described the actress as a "Palm Springs Barbie" at an event days before the 2020 Golden Globes. 

Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, Paris Brosnan

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan & Paris Brosnan

The Hollywood actor joins his sons, who will serve as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors, for a preview day at The Beverly Hilton.

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globe Awards Preview Day

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ricky Gervais

It's almost showtime! The evening's host rolls out the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. 

Janet Mock, Pre-Golden Globes 2020

Instagram

Janet Mock

"Much needed R&R," the writer and director shared on Instagram before kicking off a busy weekend. 

Rain Phoenix, Pre-Golden Globes 2020

Instagram

Rain Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix's sister praises the 2020 Golden Globes' menu that will now be 100% planet based

