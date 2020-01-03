See Ricky Gervais and More Stars Get Red Carpet Ready for Golden Globes 2020

Let the countdown officially begin!

We're just days away from the start of award season and the 2020 Golden Globes. And if you're a pop culture fan like us, there are a whole lot of reasons to be excited for the weekend.

From red carpet fashion and star-studded parties to inspiring acceptance speeches and surprise reunions, the next few days are going to be full of Hollywood glamour and celebration. Fortunately for you, E! News is keeping tabs on all the big stars as they get ready for the live telecast.

For host Ricky Gervais, he arrived at The Beverly Hilton to roll out the red carpet before finalizing his jokes. As for Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan, who were recently named as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors, they were on hand for the Golden Globe Awards Preview Day.

And before Sunday night officially hits, Hollywood's biggest stars are mingling with their friends at various events around town. Plus, stylists and glam squad members are delivering behind-the-scenes scoop into what it takes to get ready for one of the biggest shows of the year.