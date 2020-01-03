Zoey Deutch's Sweaty Suite Life Encounter With Dylan Sprouse Is Hilarious Yet Relatable

We've all been there!

Back when Zoey Deutch was an unknown actress looking for her big break, she got her start in a small role on the Disney channel original show The Suite Life on Deck. The show starred twins Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse, and Zoey was cast as Dylan's characters girlfriend. Anyone would be nervous having their first major onscreen role in front of a mega-successful teen heartthrob, and Zoey wasn't immune to a little bit of fear. She talked with W Magazine about the hilarious experience.

"I was 3 years old when I decided I wanted to be an actress," she shared about her career. "I was really getting into my made-up storylines of my Barbie and her dream boat crashing and her breakup with Ken, but my parents were very hesitant about letting a 3-year-old act professionally. Finally, they let me try out for a part on a Disney sitcom called The Suite Life on Deck. I played Zack's girlfriend, and Zack was played by Dylan Sprouse."