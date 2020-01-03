This Video of NBA Star Luka Doncic Meeting a Young Epileptic Fan Will Warm Your Heart

Grab your tissues! This video is guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes.

Dallas Mavericks basketball star Luka Dončić was introduced to 9-year-old fan Brayden Whitley on Thursday night, and the moment was truly touching. During warmups before the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Mavs asst. coach Darnell Armstrong spotted Brayden's sign in the stands. The young boy's sign read, "My doc said watching Luka helps my epilepsy! 9 months no seizures!"

After reading the sign, Darnell brought Brayden down to the court to meet Luka, and the heartwarming moment was caught on camera by journalist Dorothy J. Gentry.

"I'm gonna meet Luka?" Brayden can be heard asking in the video, posted to ESPN's Twitter account. "I'm actually gonna meet Luka?!"

As Brayden stepped onto the court, Luka turned and shook his hand. In addition to sharing a sweet exchange, the duo also posed a for a photo together. After the game, Luka surprised Brayden with signed basketball sneakers, a real treat for the young fan.