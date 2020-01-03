Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Getting Her Own Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration Ahead of 2nd Birthday

Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is following in her mom's footsteps and getting into the beauty industry. On Friday, Kylie and her company Kylie Cosmetics announced that it's next collaboration would be with none other than the beauty moguls daughter Stormi. "First collaboration of 2020 coming soon," the brand captioned a photo of Stormi picking out some nail polish samples.

Kylie also took to her social media to talk about the collab as well. "coming soon.." she wrote with a heart and butterfly emoji. If the pictures in question are any indication, then it seems her new products may drop on Valentine's day. In the photo, Stormi is placed in front of a piece of paper that reads "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020."

Kylie's beauty brand is still going strong, and this wouldn't be the first time she's done a collaboration with someone close with her.