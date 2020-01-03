DaBaby Arrested for Battery and Questioned in Robbery Investigation in Miami

DaBaby was arrested on Thursday in Miami for alleged battery after being questioned over possible involvement in a robbery of a music promoter, who claims he was also doused in the face with apple juice during the incident.

According to the police report, one of the victims stated he was a music promoter who had made an agreement with DaBaby in which the Grammy-nominated rapper would be paid $30,000 to perform at Cafe Iguana Pines in Miami that day. Around 1 p.m., the man and the other victim met with the hip-hop star near a hotel and gave him $20,000 in cash. DaBaby complained he was short $10,000 and demanded the rest of the money, after which a verbal altercation ensued, police said.

The rapper then punched the other alleged victim in the face, and then he and several other men attacked the promoter, who fell to the ground while they continued to hit him, the report stated. One of them took his iPhone 7, a credit card and about $80 in cash. The promoter "stated that during the altercation, one of the offenders doused him with apple juice," the report said.

The offenders then fled the scene in a black SUV. Surveillance footage posted on TMZ shows a man appearing to drag and mug another one while a couple of others watch. The three men then enter a black vehicle and start to drive off before stopping, after which one of them exits and appears to give the man another push.