Why Dakota Johnson Is So Special to Former Stepdad Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson will always be family.

Banderas was married to Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, for 20 years before their split in 2015, which meant the Fifty Shades of Grey star spent a majority of her life with him as her stepfather. Despite the split, Johnson made it clear in November that she will always see Banderas as a father figure.

While presenting the 59-year-old with the Hollywood Actor Award for his performance in Pain and Glory at the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 3, Johnson was brought to tears as she talked about her former stepfather.

"He loved my mother, and my siblings and I so big, and so fiercely and so loud, that it would change all of our lives together," she shared.

In an interview with E! News at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, the Genius actor revealed he had no idea Johnson would be giving such a loving speech.