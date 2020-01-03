Today's Dylan Dreyer Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Congratulations to Dylan Dreyer!

The Today co-anchor and meteorologist and husband Brian Fichera welcomed a baby boy named Oliver George Fichera on Thursday morning, the Today show announced. Raved the proud dad, "Dyl and Ollie are doing fantastic."

The couple's bundle of joy joins their son, Calvin Fichera, 3, in the family. This arrival news comes shortly after Dreyer's Today co-hosts threw her an on-air baby "sprinkle" shower to celebrate. "I feel like I'm in the final stretch," Dreyer told her co-hosts during the December celebration, sharing that her due date was Jan. 8.

Dreyer was then surprised by "special guests" at the on-air shower: her husband and son! She then teared up as videos from family members played, wishing her well on her last weeks of pregnancy.

Dreyer first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing the news on Today. She also revealed at the time that she'd be welcoming a baby boy.

The pregnancy announcement came about three months after Dreyer had opened up about suffering a miscarriage.