Justin Bieber's New Song "Yummy" Is a Steamy Tribute to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber just dropped a yummy new single.

On Thursday night, The Biebs dropped the new music he's been promising to fans. And to no one's surprise, "Yummy" is all about his bride, Hailey Bieber.

The song starts off with the chorus, which is basically Justin saying Hailey is yummy over and over again. As he sings, "Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / In the mornin' or the late / Say the word, on my way."

Then the first verse and pre-chorus come in, and brace yourselves, Beliebers. They are sexual.

"Bonafide stallion," Justin croons. "It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run / Ain't on the side, you're number one / Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)."