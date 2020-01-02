2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival: See Jennifer Lopez and More Stars on the Red Carpet

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 7:22 PM
Three cheers for the 2020 awards season!
The countdown to to the Golden Globes is officially on, but first we turn our attention to the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival. The annual event draws scores of celebrities as they continue promoting their critically-acclaimed projects, and tonight's kickoff gala is no different!
Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx and Adam Driver were among the A-listers who walked the red carpet, and with the festival continuing through Jan. 13, you can anticipate seeing plenty more familiar faces out and about in the Southern California desert.
And that's where E! News comes in. We're tracking down all the celeb sightings (and gorgeous fashion moments!) in a gallery for your enjoyment.
Check it out below:
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Red carpet royalty! The Hustlers star dons a Richard Quinn gown as she steps out alongside her main man.
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
The Judy star is pure elegance in a Jason Wu ensemble.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
It's bring your mom to work day for the Joker actor.
Article continues below
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
The Bombshell star is just that—a bombshell!—in Christian Dior.
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
We're living for the Harriet star's glittering Schiaparelli dress.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Marriage Story star is looking dapper is usual.
Article continues below
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Looking good in Gucci, Salma!
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The star of Just Mercy and the real-life inspiration behind the film pair up on the red carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
There's something so Little Women-inspired by Laura's floral Erdem frock.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Peanut Butter Falcon star is all smiles at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fantastic in fringe! The filmmaker steps out in Gucci.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The star is on hand to screen her critically-acclaimed film Queen & Slim.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director kicks off awards season in the desert.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?