Austin McBroom of YouTube's ''Ace Family'' Is Expecting Baby No. 3 With Catherine Paiz

The Ace Family has a lot to look forward to in 2020.

YouTuber Catherine Paiz truly surprised her millions of followers when she posted a photo of her growing baby belly on Instagram, along with the caption: "I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world."

She added, "You were the missing puzzle piece, I can't wait to meet you son."

Her fiancé clearly feels the same way too. "I am the happiest father in the world with two beautiful princesses and soon to be handsome son," he commented on her announcement.

In his Insta reveal, he added, "Dear son, you have an amazing strong beautiful mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful princesses waiting for you."