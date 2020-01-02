What's Really Going on Between Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou After "Flirtatious" New Year's Eve

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 2:30 PM
Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou continue to spark romance rumors.
The Bachelorette alum and Kylie Jenner's BFF celebrated New Year's Eve together alongside their close pals in Miami this week. While in the Florida city, they also spent time on a yacht with their friends, including singer Fletcher. So, does this mean Tyler and Stassie are officially dating? Not quite.
"Tyler has been home in Florida with his family and decided to spend NYE in Miami with his best friend Matt James," a source tells E! News. "Tyler had been in touch and knew Stassie was going to also be in Miami and they made plans to meet up."
According to the insider, Tyler and Stassie met up at LIV Nightclub and were at the same table together after 1 a.m.
"Tyler and Stassie were both with their own separate friends but did spend the late hours of the night together," the source shares. "They had several bottles at their table including tequila and champagne, and Tyler and Stassie were sitting down together chatting in the booth at one point with drinks in their hands."
"Tyler was definitely flirtatious towards Stassie and had her arm around her," the insider continues. "They danced together and were having their typical fun like they have at clubs in the past. They both love to be out having a good time and have a lot of fun together."
The source adds that, although they were with other friends, Tyler, 26, and Stassie, 22, were "inseparable with each other" once they arrived at the same table.
"Stassie was dancing on the booth with drinks in her hand and then made her way to the DJ booth for a while," the insider tells E! News. "Tyler and Matt left together around 4 a.m. and Stassie left with her crew shortly after separately."
As for where Stassie and Tyler's relationship stands today, the source shares that they've still be in touch but "have no plans to date."
The insider adds, "It is all just fun to them and they enjoy hanging out when it is convenient."
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
Tyler, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and Stassie first sparked romance rumors in November after reportedly packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles. However, a source later told E! News, "Tyler Cameron is not interested in dating Stassie."
The duo has yet to comment publicly on the romantic speculation.
