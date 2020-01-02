Cheers! Moet & Chandon Returns as the Official Champagne of the Golden Globe Awards

You guys, it's time to bust out the bubbly again because the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are this Sunday and we are thirsty to kick off the 2020 awards season with a fresh flute of Moet & Chandon, the official champagne of the coveted awards show.
The premium champagne brand returns to the red carpet with its popular philanthropic initiative, "Toast for a Cause," where nominees will be invited to raise a toast with Moet & Chandon Imperial minis in support of their favorite charities on the red carpet. For each toast raised, Moet & Chandon donates $1,000 to the chosen charity in the nominee's names. There will be 1,500 Moet Imperial minis served on this year's star-studded carpet.
Expect your favorite stars to be toasting inside the Beverly Hilton's International Ballroom, too, with the 125 cases of Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 and Moet Imperial Rose Magnums that will be served on the tables during the awards ceremony.
Moet & Chandon is also unveiling this year's signature Golden Globes Cocktail, The Moet Golden Hour, created in partnership with acclaimed designer LaQuan Smith who has made a name for himself in fashion with his signature style and his network of celebrity clientele that push culture forward. The ballroom bars will be serving 500 of these signature cocktails throughout the evening.
Please don't feel left out though, we've got you covered for your viewing party because for the first time ever, viewers can get their hands on a limited-edition Moet & Chandon Champagne box through Giftagram to help craft The Moet Golden Hour cocktail at home. The box is on sale now until the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 5.
There will be no shortage of champagne to start off 2020 right and we're here for it. Cheers!