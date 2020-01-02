Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt May Reunite at Golden Globes: Read Their Quotes About Each Other

Will Jennifer Aniston and ex Brad Pitt reunite on the red carpet this awards season?

Fans of the former couple remember when the then-Friends actress and movie star walked the red carpet at 2011 Golden Globes. Fast-forward to now: The exes are both nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards, two of the most prestigious acting honors. This means they may finally cross paths at an award show for the first time since their 2005 breakup. The Golden Globes take place this Sunday, almost exactly 15 years since Pitt and Aniston announced their split after more than four years of marriage.

Both stars could have crossed paths on the red carpet since they separated. Aniston and Pitt were both nominated for awards at 2009 Teen Choice Awards. Neither attended the show.

In December, both actors were nominated for acting honors at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Aniston attended, and also accepted the People's Icon Award. In the past, both have been nominated for awards at the 2007, 2010 and 2014 ceremonies. Aniston won one in 2007 and accepted the honor in person. Pitt has never attended the People's Choice Awards.

The stars also both won awards at the 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards. Neither Aniston nor Pitt attended the annual ceremony that year.