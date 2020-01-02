Peter Facinelli Is Engaged! All the Details on His Magical Proposal in Mexico

Congratulations are in order for Peter Facinelli!

The Twilight star proposed to writer and actress Lily Anne Harrison before ringing in 2020.

"Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico," his rep shared in a statement to E! News. "Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring."

We're told Peter proposed to Lily during a romantic beachside dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico where they were staying.

In fact, the actor may have given fans a hint that something special went down during a recent Instagram post.