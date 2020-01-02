15 Items to Help You Detox Your Body, Mind and Soul in 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So 2019 was quite a year, huh!? Good, bad or otherwise, chances are you probably need a little bit of down time—and a chance to do some detoxing—before you jump into 2020 with both feet. Us too...which is why we went hunting for everything you might need to help you banish the bad 2019 energy from your life, and welcome in the good, new, fresh 2020 vibes that are dancing their way through the cosmos.

There's a little something for everyone, from the heavy duty woo woo type to the skeptical but still open to trying sort. You can go low key, with some beauty goodies like a detox eye roller, a good face cleanser, or some dead sea salts for a good soak in the tub, a little more intermediate with a palo santo candle and some incense resin for protection, or full-on hardcore with an infared heat mat that's packed with healing crystals.

Off the wall? Maybe—but so was 2019. Here's to getting it out of our energy fields forever, and for bringing in a good 2020 with some of the goodies below!