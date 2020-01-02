Donald Trump Confuses New Year's Resolutions With Birthday Wishes and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Melania Trump, Donald Trump

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Internet wants Donald Trump to know that New Year's Resolutions are not the same as birthday wishes; i.e., there is no superstition about saying them aloud.

Just before the New Year, reporters asked the U.S. leader and Melania Trump what their New Year's Resolutions are. The First Lady responded, "Peace on the world."

"Peace is right but I'm not sure you're supposed to say a resolution out loud," the President said. "So I don't want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, alright? But I can tell you were really have a good resolution and it's a resolution for our country. We love our country. Our country has never done better than it's doing right now."

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.

"That's birthday wishes, grandpa," responded Twitter user @eggymce.

"@realDonaldTrump is thinking of birthday wishes when blowing out candles. Like a child," tweeted user @mr_boeb.

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2019

"Does he think a resolution is the same as a 10-year olds birthday wish when they blow out the candles on their cake?" tweeted user @TashaSl8r.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Donald Trump , Politics , New Year's Day , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News , Funny
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.