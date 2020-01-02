Donald Trump Confuses New Year's Resolutions With Birthday Wishes and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

The Internet wants Donald Trump to know that New Year's Resolutions are not the same as birthday wishes; i.e., there is no superstition about saying them aloud.

Just before the New Year, reporters asked the U.S. leader and Melania Trump what their New Year's Resolutions are. The First Lady responded, "Peace on the world."

"Peace is right but I'm not sure you're supposed to say a resolution out loud," the President said. "So I don't want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, alright? But I can tell you were really have a good resolution and it's a resolution for our country. We love our country. Our country has never done better than it's doing right now."

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.

"That's birthday wishes, grandpa," responded Twitter user @eggymce.

"@realDonaldTrump is thinking of birthday wishes when blowing out candles. Like a child," tweeted user @mr_boeb.