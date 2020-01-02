Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making a Change To Their Instagram

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to use their Instagram for good in 2020.

On Thursday, the royal couple shared their first Instagram of the new year, and naturally, it was for a good cause. Since creating their account in April 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a point to highlight charities and organizations they admire by following only 15 accounts, changing up the following list routinely. Now, they've announced they're paring down that list even more.

As their caption read, "Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!"

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to Take Break & Bring Archie to U.S.

And bring joy, it does.

The various posts on the royal-supported account has videos of engagements, an uplifting story about a tech store providing a young student with a tablet and internet access, a photo of a 3-year-old who got her Christmas wish of her mother receiving a much needed heart transplant and all kinds of other heartwarming stories.

And it's no surprise that Harry and Meghan are choosing to highlight positive news stories this year.

Given that 2019 was a pretty rough year for the Duchess of Sussex (she revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that the constant negative press about her in English tabloids took a heavy toll), it makes sense they would want to highlight positive journalism.

Before making this happy announcement, the Sussex royals shared a 2019 recap video on New Year's Eve that shared a never-before-seen video of their 7-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

As their caption read, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

Much like the stories shared on the @GoodNews_Movement account, this post sparked joy. Happy New Year, Meghan, Harry and Archie!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.