Revisit Matt Fraser & Alexa Papigiotis' Cutest Photos Before Meet the Frasers Premieres

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 6:00 AM
Meet the Frasers' leading duo shares a connection unlike any other.
"So, I'm channeling…A grandmother! Did you lose your grandmother, sir?" cracks pageant princess Alexa Papigiotis in this promo video for her and longtime boyfriend Matt Fraser's upcoming E! series, which premieres Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m. This particularly dynamic preview clip opens on Alexa impersonating her psychic-medium-man while sporting his jewel-encrusted evening blazer.
"No, but I lost a lot of money today at the store," Matt fires back, standing opposite her. "That's who you're channeling. You're channeling my bank account."
Match made in heaven, or what?
The Rhode Island-based couple has been an item for several years now and treated social media to glimpses of their sweet relationship since the beginning.
From color-coordinated outfits (just because!) to joint Halloween costumes to jet-setting adventures across land and sea, Matt and Alexa have shared far too many life experiences too count. And they're clearly closer for it!
Whether they're out and about, hanging at home, working hard or simply enjoying each other's company, get acquainted with this lovably unconventional pairing by scrolling through their photos below!
"There is always time for one quick selfie"
"Missing all of the amazing fans Alexa and I met on this year's Psychic Odyssey Cruise," Matt wrote, referencing this year's annual boating event. In February, Fraser invited guests to awaken their inner psychic intuitions during a week-long voyage around the Caribbean. "Hoping we can make it happen again next year."
"Very lucky to have this one by my side on all my travels. #Malexa," Matt captioned the June 2019 photo taken in Beverly Hills.
"I am often asked " What do you do on your off days?" ... First off, there is never a day off in my book. Spirit is very much part of my life, but so is my girlfriend @alexapapigiotis. I love spending time by the water in Florida and just giving my mind a rest from all of the voices."
The day after Matt celebrated his 28th birthday, he and Alexa headed to New York City for the psychic's upcoming performance series.
"Here we go! Quiet on set !"
Matt and Alexa are too cute in these matching outfits!
These two only have eyes for each other!
Matt and Alexa have been killing the couples' Halloween costume game for years! In 2017, they dressed as royalty. "The most perfect Prince Charming," Alexa wrote on IG.
In the days leading up to Christmas 2017, Matt surprised Alexa with a bouquet of roses and the designer bag of her dreams. Happy holidays, indeed!
Inspiring backdrop provided by Skydeck Chicago.
Pucker up!
Matt and Alexa kicked off 2019 in style!
"Crashed the E! News office the other day with my honey bunch," Alexa captioned the September 2019 snapshot. "We were the loudest ones there but you'll see a lot more of that on @meetthefrasers"
In a post shared to Alexa's IG last August, the couple thanked fans for their support. "We cannot thank everyone enough for all the love and support you've shown us with the news of our new show @meetthefrasers on @eentertainment !!" she captioned it. "We worked so hard on this and we think you will LOVE getting to know us and our craaaazy families!"
Matt and Alexa dressed as Jack and Sally—the undead lovebirds from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas—on this year's All Hallows' Eve.
"Missing the L.A. views"
"The only one for me," Alexa captioned the February 2019 post. "Happy Valentine's Day to my other half! I love you more every single day."
"The reason my 2017 was so incredible.. this man❤️ My other half, my entire heart and soul, sometimes I cannot believe he is mine! My love, get ready for a year coming up beyond words, I am so lucky to be bringing in this year with you and all the years to come. You are such an impeccable human being, I love love love you"
And there are many more memorable #Malexa moments where these came from.
