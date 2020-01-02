James Charles Responds to Accusations He Said the N-Word in New Video

"No?"

James Charles started off the new year with some new social media drama. On his Instagram Story, the 20-year-old YouTube star shared clips of himself singing along to Saweetie's "My Type" while ringing in the new year at a party. With nearly 16 million Instagram followers, many saw the footage and some believed he said the N-word used in the song. One viewer confronted him about it on Twitter Wednesday.

"My guy did u say the n word on ur insta story," the person tweeted at him.

"No?" Charles responded. "Turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning."

Still, many didn't believe the star and soon #jamescharlesisoverparty was trending on Twitter as people scrutinized the footage and debated whether or not he had said it.