Marvel Boss Says the MCU's First Transgender Character Is Coming "Very Soon"

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 9:10 AM
A transgender character is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a recent talk with the New York Film Academy.
The topic came up after a student asked if there were any plans to introduce more LGBTQ characters—specifically transgender characters—to the MCU.
"Yes, absolutely yes," Feige replied. "And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right now."
However, he did not reveal in which film the character will appear.
Many were excited about the announcement, including Mark Ruffalo.
"Go Marvel!!" the Hulk star tweeted.
This wasn't the only question Feige answered. After another attendee asked how Marvel planned to make its universe more "diverse and inclusive"—and whether Black Panther and Captain Marvel's success "opened the door" for these features—Feige said this was "always the plan for us."
"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," he said. "And with those two films in particular—Black Panther and Captain Marvel—we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So, our intention was always to continue to do that. What's exciting is that both of those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope and I think it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories—and behind the scenes, as well."
Feige then said the studio's next two films, which are coming out in 2020, are being directed by women. He also said Marvel had female directors for a few of its Disney+ shows.
"We've got three other shows that we've announced but we haven't announced the players—spoiler alert: Two out of three of them are women," he said. "And it makes for better stories. I say when you're sitting at a table and if everybody looks like you, you're in trouble. You're not going to get the best story of that."
Watch the video to see his full interview.
