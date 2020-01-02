Nick Gordon Seemed "Happy" and "Calm" Just Hours Before His Death

Tiffany Rose/WireImage
Nick Gordon's father is speaking out about the death of his son.
The 30-year-old old, who was previously in a relationship with the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away on New Year's Day at the age of 30. Gordon's attorney, Joe Habachy, confirmed the death of his longtime client in a statement to E! News.
"While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential," Habachy said. "Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else."
He added, "My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."
Now, Gordon's father, Jack Walker Jr., is giving some insight on the final hours before his son's death, telling the Daily Mail that they talked on New Year's Eve.
"I spoke with Nick during the day. He seemed happy, he seemed calm, everything was going good," Walker Jr. told the outlet. "He was a free spirit, he was in a good state of mind. Everything that Nick was doing was great. He told me 2020 was going to be better than 2019. He had a great job."
Gordon's brother, Junior Walker, mourned his death on Facebook, writing, "I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces s--t wasn't suppose to go like this I talked to 6 hours before all this started."
Junior Walker went on to call Gordon his "best friend," telling his followers, "I never in a million years thought I'd be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we'll all stay strong for you , New Years didn't have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I'm blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place."