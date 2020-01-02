Tarek El Moussa Kicks Off "Most Defining Decade" of His Life With Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussacould not be more excited for the new decade.

That is because for the first time in a long time, the 38-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop is starting it with a special person: His girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

"I am so ready to start the most defining decade of my life with @heatherraeyoung by my side!!" Tarek wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, New Year's Day 2020, alongside a pic of him and Heather kissing at midnight. "I just love New Years but I love new decades even more! It gives us an opportunity to set a solid 10 year plan!! I'll be sharing my 2020 goals with you very soon! I'll be sharing my entire life with you as long as you let me:)"

"We ended up in Las Vegas last night with a great group of friends and here is our Midnight pics!!❤️❤️" he continued. "Is anyone else as excited as I am for the new decade!?"

"1-1-2020," Heather wrote, alongside the same pics. "Me + You. Love of my life ❤️ Best Friend @therealtarekelmoussa."

Tarek and Heather went public with their relationship this past summer, several months after he and his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead finalized a divorce after seven years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, split in 2016. The kids met Heather at a family gathering in August.