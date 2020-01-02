Tarek El Moussa Kicks Off "Most Defining Decade" of His Life With Heather Rae Young

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tarek El Moussacould not be more excited for the new decade.

That is because for the first time in a long time, the 38-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop is starting it with a special person: His girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

"I am so ready to start the most defining decade of my life with @heatherraeyoung by my side!!" Tarek wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, New Year's Day 2020, alongside a pic of him and Heather kissing at midnight. "I just love New Years but I love new decades even more! It gives us an opportunity to set a solid 10 year plan!! I'll be sharing my 2020 goals with you very soon! I'll be sharing my entire life with you as long as you let me:)"

"We ended up in Las Vegas last night with a great group of friends and here is our Midnight pics!!❤️❤️" he continued. "Is anyone else as excited as I am for the new decade!?"

"1-1-2020," Heather wrote, alongside the same pics. "Me + You. Love of my life ❤️ Best Friend @therealtarekelmoussa."

Tarek and Heather went public with their relationship this past summer, several months after he and his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead finalized a divorce after seven years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, split in 2016. The kids met Heather at a family gathering in August.

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2019

Check out a timeline of Tarek and Heather's relationship.

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

Getty Images

July 2019: Romance Rumors

Tarek and heather spark dating rumors when they are photographed kissing on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. A source tells E! News at the time that he is "slowly" starting to date following his 2016 split from Christina Anstead, and that "Tarek and Heather have recently started hanging out, but it's nothing serious nor official."

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

SplashNews.com

August 2019: PDA

Tarek and Heather are photographed in a cozy embrace while on a date night in Beverly Hills. In a recent interview on the podcast Reality Life With Kate Casey, he talks about the possibility of remarrying one day, saying, "I've been on my own for three years now, and it gets lonely. As people we want to love and we want to be loved. I don't care what anyone says, that's just how we're wired. So I'm hopeful. I think there's a chance."

Tarek El Moussa

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

August 2019: Making It Official

I never thought I'd say this word again, but this beautiful young lady, Heather Rae, is my girlfriend, officially, yeah," Tarek says on E!'s Daily Pop.  "She's awesome. She's just, I feel really, really lucky to have met her. We have so many things in common. She's amazing. She does such a great job, she did Selling Sunset, and that show was incredible. So, I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."

"I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say 'I'm gonna be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now," he adds.

 

Article continues below

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

Instagram

August 2019: Celebrating His Birthday

Tarek and Heather celebrate his 38th birthday at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. She writes on Instagram, "Happy happy happy birthday @therealtarekelmoussa since you came into my life I haven't stopped smiling. When I'm with you the world stops. So excited to share your special day with you. You + Me."

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa

David Buchan/Shutterstock

September 2019 Red Carpet Debut

Tarek and Heather make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation in Los Angeles.

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, Birthday, Car, Instagram

Instagram / Heather Rae Young

September 2019: Celebrating Her Birthday

Heather turns 32 and Tarek surprises her with a new Ferrari. She writes on Instagram, "I've had the best birthday with the best man @therealtarekelmoussa. Yes this is a gushy post, but I just can't help it. I waited 32 years to meet this special man. I'm a hopeless romantic to my core and always believed in true love. My advice is to wait & don't settle for anything less. On our first date he asked me what my dream car was...... I said a white Ferarri. ��❤️❤️ and....... #soulmates."

Article continues below

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

Instagram/Tarek El Moussa

September 2019: Celebrating His Daughter's Birthday

Tarek and Heather take his and ex-wife Christina Anstead's daughter Taylor El Moussa out to dinner to celebrate her ninth birthday. He writes on Instagram. "For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse! It's special to her because it's a 'me and her only' dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted. Heather is just amazing with tay and they adore each other:)❤️ I just wanted to share our special 'date night' with you:)"

"Tay and I have really bonded the last few months, she welcomed me with open arms & since then we have enjoyed our girly days, shopping getting our nails done & getting matching friendship necklaces," Heather later wrote. "Happy happy birthday Tay!! ❤️"

Tarek El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, Taylor El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, Halloween 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Heather Rae Young

October 2019: Halloween With the Kids

"Our Halloween was so special," Heather writes on Instagram. "We had so much fun Trick or Treating with the kids. Seeing them laughing is priceless. My life has changed so much and I feel so fulfilled and happy. @therealtarekelmoussa I love you more and more every minute. I love our life together."

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

November 2019: Date Night

Tarek and Heather are seen out and about in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Heather Rae Young, Brayden El Moussa, Instagram

Instagarm / Heather Rae Young

November 2019: Bonding With Brayden

Heather posts this pic on Instagram, writing, "

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

November 2019: Back to the Red Carpet

Tareka nd Heather attend the Give Easy event hosted by Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles at Avalon Hollywood.

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, New Year's Eve 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Heather Rae Young

January 2020: Happy New Year

Tarek and Heather ring in the new year and decade.

Article continues below

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Tarek El Moussa , Flip or Flop , Couples , New Year's Day , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.