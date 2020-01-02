Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares the "Toughest Part" of His Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek, is opening up about his cancer journey.

The Jeopardy! host and his spouse sat down with ABC News' Michael Strahan for a special called What Is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show.

When asked what the "toughest part" has been for both of them, Jean said it was seeing her husband in pain and knowing she "can't help him."

"And when he doesn't eat right," she added, per a sneak peek at the special on Good Morning America, "[and] when he has too much diet soda."

Alex revealed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019. He's since continued to host the popular quiz show. In fact, Jean said "it's what feeds him."

"He loves doing Jeopardy!," she continued. "He has his own family over there. They're such a close-knit, beautiful group of people. So, I think that gives him a lot of support, a sense of purpose—that he's just not in bed and can be productive."