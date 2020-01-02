Selena Gomez Looks Back at Her Whirlwind Year With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Selena Gomez is saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.

The 27-year-old singer reflected on her past year by sharing a series of photos via Instagram on Wednesday.

From attending her BFF's wedding and snuggling with Taylor Swift's cats to working on her new album and visiting the Shark Tank set, the "Lose You to Love Me" star had several memorable moments that she shared through the photo series. She also revealed what she was doing the night of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding through the pictures.

It looks like 2020 is already shaping up to be a pretty epic year, too. For starters, Gomez is dropping her new album, Rare, on January 10. It's been years since Gomez released her last studio album, which was her 2015 hit Revival. So, fans have been excitedly awaiting for some new music.

"It's the most honest music I've ever made, and I can't wait for you to hear my heart," Gomez wrote on Instagram upon announcing the new album.

Until then, fans can look back at Gomez's epic year by checking out the below gallery.