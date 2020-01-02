Why the 2020 Golden Globes' Menu Will Be 100 Percent Plant Based

The 2020 Golden Globes are going vegan.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday that this year's meal at the Golden Globes ceremony will be entirely plant-based, in an effort to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.

As the statement obtained by E! News reads, "As part of the HFPA's overall focus on sustainability, the Golden Globes will be serving a 100% plant-based meal at the show, to raise awareness about how our choices can impact the environment. All produce and vegetables are locally and sustainably sourced."

This marks the first year the Golden Globes meal will consist solely of vegan options, although vegan and gluten-free menu items have been made available in the past.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this vegan dinner was a bit of a last-minute switch, as the meal included fish up until December.

As Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan told the outlet, "We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It's definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan."