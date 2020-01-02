Katy Perry and Fiancé Orlando Bloom Pulled "the Poison" Out of Each Other

Katy Perry has found a partner in Orlando Bloom, but the road to this point was a process.

The 13-time Grammy nominee has sung about love, has been in love and has since found not only a great love, but an "anchor" in the famous actor. However, as she explained in a newly published interview with Vogue India, much more than romance has gone into their relationship.

"I've gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine...And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance—Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He's an anchor who holds me down, and he's very real," she told the magazine of her fiancé. "He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

Reflecting on matters of the heart, the "Never Really Over" singer explained, "Love is different from dating. You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone."

With her "mirror," she continues to "cleanse." "Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It's exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable," the star said. "I've never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It's challenging, because you're facing all the things you don't like about yourself. It's like a never-ending cleanse."