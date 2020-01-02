Gabrielle Union's 2020 Celebrations Hilariously Turned to S--t, Literally

Here's hoping this is not a sign of what's to come for Gabrielle Union.

After bidding farewell to 2019, the superstar and husband Dwyane Wade headed back home. Alas, it was then that things turned to, well, s%*t. "Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later," she tweeted on Wednesday. "Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams 'Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool' Welcome to 2020 folks."

The bathroom break caused a big stink among her more than four million followers. "Come on, you have to admit," wrote back one user, "telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a deuce at D. Wade & Gabrielle's house is a major win for the next 10 years." Weighed in another, "Girl, this is how psychological thrillers start lol! Y'all are such nice people, I wouldn't have let him in."