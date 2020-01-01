Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged to Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderramais starting off 2020 on a high note!

The That '70s Show star announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on Wednesday. "'It's just us now,'" Wilmer captioned the photo of his beachside proposal, adding their special date, "01-01-2020."

According to the 39-year-old's Instagram, he and his soon-to-be wife celebrated New Year's Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego, where Wilmer popped the question.

The NCIS actor and Amanda, who is 28-years-old and works as a model, were first romantically linked in April 2019 after being spotted out and about together in L.A. "He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of," a source told E! News at the time. "Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."

Almost a year later and it's clear these lovebirds are ready to take the next big step in their relationship!