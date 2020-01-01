Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Dead at 30

Christopher Polk/WireImage
Nick Gordon has died.
"We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother," Jack Walker said in a statement. "He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick's battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.
The 30-year-old, who was famously in a relationship with Whitney Houston's late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away in Florida "amid New Year's celebrations," the Daily Mail reported. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been confirmed.
Junior Walker reflected on Gordon's death on Facebook, writing, "I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces shit wasn't suppose to go like this I talked to 6 hours before all this started."
He continued, "You we're best friend and I never in a million years thought I'd be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we'll all stay strong for you , New Years didn't have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I'm blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place."