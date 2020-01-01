Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Mystery Man During New Year's Eve Celebration

Lady Gaga may be caught in a New Year's Eve romance!

On Tuesday evening, the Grammy winner celebrated the start of 2020 in Las Vegas with a special concert performance inside the Park Theater at Park MGM.

But after delivering an unforgettable concert for attendees, that's when the real party began.

E! News has learned that Lady Gaga went to the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM where she joined Brian Newman for a few songs at his "After Dark" show, including "Fly Me to the Moon."

And in a Twitter video shared by a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist, Lady Gaga was also seen kissing a mystery man just before the clock struck midnight.