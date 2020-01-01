Beyoncé Shares New Photos of Her Kids in 2019 Recap You Have to See to Believe

Now this is how you recap an exceptional year.

On Tuesday evening, Beyoncé gifted her fans and followers with a very special video on Instagram. How does a "2019 Bey-Cap" sound before starting off a brand-new year?!

"Cheers to 2020," the video began as a montage of videos and photos played from the past year.

Whether it's memories from the NAACP Image Awards or NBA playoff games or Adele's birthday and The Lion King premiere, the Beyhive is reminded of just how much Beyoncé accomplished in the past 12 months.

But perhaps what will really delight fans are all the family photos shared in the must-see video.