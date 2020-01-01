Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman In Nashville Ceremony

by emily belfiore | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 8:24 AM
Will the new Mr. and Mrs. Tikhman please stand up!
On Tuesday evening, Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman celebrated New Year's Eve by becoming man and wife with a lavish ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.
According to guests who posted on social media, the celebration was held at Saddle Woods Farm and organized by HThreeEvents. Celebrity makeup artist Aliana Lopez also gave fans a preview of the bride's wedding dress on Instagram Stories.
Back in August, Simon popped the question to the Barely Famous star, who is the daughter of Grammy-winning producer David Foster, with an elaborate proposal at Napa Valley Reserve in California. After saying yes to the entrepreneur, she shared a picture of herself wearing her gorgeous ring, which she captioned, "How on earth did I pull this off."
Erin clued fans in that her big day was happening last week with a sweet selfie with her soon-to-be groom. "On our way to Nashville to get married," she wrote. "Only one of us is embracing the theme so far." Excited to be heading to their wedding location, Erin engaged in a little Q&A with her followers in the comments section before heading down the aisle. When asked why she picked Nashville, she responded, "Literally no clue, it just sounded fun."
Speaking to E! News in November, Erin said that she was looking forward to ringing in 2020 by tying the knot. "Well, I think a lot of people are excited to have New Year's Eve plans because New Year's Eve sucks most of the time," she shared. "So when you have something that fun to celebrate and then also, it's everybody else's New Year's Eve, so they're going to be in a celebratory mood, it kind of makes the most sense."
The Sub Urban Riot designer also revealed that she and Simon weren't going to take the traditional route with their NYE nuptials, but they were incorporating one tradition. "We don't want to see each other before, well I guess that's kind of old school and traditional," she told E! News. "I'm honestly just not a very traditional person so I don't ever follow a rule of how things are supposed to go."
Sister Sara Fosterplanned Erin's bridal shower and bachelorette party—and made sure that the bride-to-be had a great time. For her bachelorette party, Erin and her bride squad headed to Aspen, Colo. in December for a weekend of fun.
Attire included an oversized engagement ring necklace, a penis-adorned veil and tattoos of her fiancé's face. "If you've ever called me basic, I think this is proof you're wrong," she wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of herself in her bachelorette gear.
When it came to her wedding details, Erin assured E! News that it would be a family affair. She joked that she urged stepmom Katharine McPhee to perform with David at the ceremony. "So Kat wrote me the other day, she was like, 'Is there anything that I can be doing to help you prepare?'" Erin said. "And I said, 'Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice because you will be performing.'" She also recruited Sara's 9-year-old daughter Valentina to be her flower girl.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?