Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman In Nashville Ceremony

Will the new Mr. and Mrs. Tikhman please stand up!

On Tuesday evening, Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman celebrated New Year's Eve by becoming man and wife with a lavish ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.

According to guests who posted on social media, the celebration was held at Saddle Woods Farm and organized by HThreeEvents. Celebrity makeup artist Aliana Lopez also gave fans a preview of the bride's wedding dress on Instagram Stories.



Back in August, Simon popped the question to the Barely Famous star, who is the daughter of Grammy-winning producer David Foster, with an elaborate proposal at Napa Valley Reserve in California. After saying yes to the entrepreneur, she shared a picture of herself wearing her gorgeous ring, which she captioned, "How on earth did I pull this off."

Erin clued fans in that her big day was happening last week with a sweet selfie with her soon-to-be groom. "On our way to Nashville to get married," she wrote. "Only one of us is embracing the theme so far." Excited to be heading to their wedding location, Erin engaged in a little Q&A with her followers in the comments section before heading down the aisle. When asked why she picked Nashville, she responded, "Literally no clue, it just sounded fun."