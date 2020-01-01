Khloe Kardashian "Happily" Says Goodbye to 2019 in Personal Message to Fans

Khloe Kardashian is welcoming 2020 with open arms.

Just hours before ringing in a new year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram where she shared new family photos with baby True Thompson.

At the same time, the E! reality star couldn't help but admit that she's "happily saying goodbye" to 2019.

"They tell you that you shouldn't look back but I'm going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It's OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame," she wrote to her followers. "We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it."

Khloe continued, "We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily."