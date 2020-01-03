See Ellen DeGeneres' Best Pranks That Left Hollywood Laughing and Screaming

Attention any and all Ellen DeGeneres Show guests: Watch your back!

When you turn on Ellen DeGeneres' beloved talk show, chances are you can expect some dancing, kindness and A-list stars.

But loyal fans also know that this daytime star loves to pull a prank—and nobody is safe. Whether surprising guests during their conversations or asking celebrities to pull a few tricks away from the set, Ellen may just be the queen of pranks.

And perhaps it's just one of the many reasons why she is so deserving of a special award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

This weekend, the Hollywood actress and comedian will receive the 2020 Carol Burnett Award from The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.