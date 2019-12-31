Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 6:40 PM

Caterina Scorsone

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

What a way to end the year, indeed. 

Earlier in November, Grey's Anatomy star, Caterina Scorsone shared the exciting news that she was pregnant with her third child. 

And today, on New Year's Eve, she shared the amazing news that she had given birth to her little bundle of joy, Arwen.

The actress took to Instagram to share the first picture of her baby girl, alongside her eldest daughter, 7-year-old Eliza, writing, "Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment."

Her little one will join her husband, singer-songwriter Rob Giles along with her other 2-year-old Pippa

Scorsone's Grey's Anatomy co-stars also took to Instagram to congratulate the actress and show her baby some love.

Greg Germann wrote, "Congratulations!!" Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice alum Kate Walsh also commented, "Arwen! [heart emoji]." Sarah Drew, who recently left the ABC medical drama, wrote, "So beautiful!!!!!" 

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Couples Status Check

Looks like Scorsone's growing family has a lot to celebrate this New Year's Eve and we can't until she shares more updates on her baby Arwen in 2020.

Congratulations to the mother-of-three! 

