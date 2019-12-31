Zoë Kravitz Proves She’s Living a Real-Life Fairy Tale in First Wedding Photos

KCS Presse / MEGA
'Tis the season for end of the year and end of the decade recaps.
No matter what timeline you're scrolling through today, you're bound to run into reflection posts and snippets of the decade and the year that has passed us by—and our favorite celebs are in on the fun, too.
Zoë Kravitz took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to share a batch of never before seen pictures from her special day.
As fans may recall, the Big Little Lies star tied the knot with Love and Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman in a romantic wedding ceremony earlier this year in June. She and her beau got married at her father's house in Paris after three years of dating.
And today, she's giving fans and followers an inside look into her special day. In the black and white pictures that she posted from her wedding day on Instagram, the beautiful bride can be seen living out her real-life fairy tale.
In one of the pictures included in her posts, her father Lenny Kravitz is pictured looking at his daughter lovingly as she walks down a flight of stairs and she's surrounded by her mother Lisa Bonet and her husband Jason Momoa. In another picture, the two newlyweds are seen happily cutting a slice of their wedding cake.
The Big Little Lies star also shared a second set of pictures where her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Nicole Dern and Nicole Kidmanwere pictured in a group photo surrounding the actress on her special day.
Also in attendance: couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Chris Pine, Denzel Washington, Alicia Keys (who was also pictured with her on Instagram) and many more.
After celebrating their wedding in France earlier this year, the two lovebirds headed to the south of France to continue celebrating. The two were spotted in Positano and according to an eyewitness, the couple met with some friends for dinner at an A-list restaurant by the water.
Cheers to the two lovebirds!
To see more from the couple's wedding celebrations, scroll through our gallery below!
Shailene Woodley
The 27-year-old star goes glam but with an edge to her fellow co-star's wedding ceremony.
Reese Witherspoon
Red, hot, hot, hot! The actress brings the heat to her co-star's wedding ceremony in this fiery number.
Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis
The two came to slay! Pine wears a striking blue suit while his girlfriend and English actress wears Dolce & Gabbana.
Nicole Kidman
The Big Little Lies beauty attends her fellow co-star's wedding with her hubby, Keith Urban, by her side.
Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe
The couple is ready to celebrate Zoe and Karl's wedding as they head into the ceremony in mesmerizing ensembles.
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson
The couple makes a grand entrance with their fashion-forward 'fits.
Denzel Washington
The legendary actor opts for a sleek black get-up for the special occasion.
Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman
Ooh la la! The bride and groom are positively glowing as they arrive to their rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28.
Lenny Kravitz
The world-famous rocker and father of the bride sports a flashy ensemble.
Lisa Bonet
Zoë's proud mama steps out for the rehearsal dinner in a purple floral kimono. Trés chic!
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth
"Date night in Paris," the bride's Big Little Lies co-star (pictured here with her longtime hubby) writes on Instagram.
Laura Dern
Perfectly paisley! The Golden Globe winner channels her inner Renata.
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson
The couple pulls out all the style stops in a gold suit and leather mini-dress, respectively.
Chris Pine
The actor is looking oh-so suave in this mustard yellow suit.
Shailene Woodley
The Big Little Lies star pairs a stylish black fedora with chunky wedges and a navy blue dress.
Pauletta Washington & Denzel Washington
The longtime couple steps out to raise a glass to Zoë and Karl.
Marisa Tomei
The actress puts a new spin on the LBD.
Annabelle Wallis
Silver siren! The British actress turns heads in a midi-dress.
Cree Summer
The celeb takes a walk on the wild side in this colorful ensemble.