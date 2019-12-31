All the Details on Matt Lauer's Rumored New Romance With Shamin Abas

New year, new romance.

It appears Matt Lauer is starting off 2020 with someone special by his side. According to multiple reports, the 62-year-old star is dating his longtime friend and public relations executive, Shamin Abas.

The duo has apparently known each other for quite some time, however, things reportedly became romantic recently. "Matt and Shamin have known each other for many years, as she spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, as does he," a source told Page Six about their history. "They very recently began dating, she is a lovely woman."

What's more? According to InTouch Weekly, who first reported on their romance, Matt and Shamin flew out to New Zealand for a romantic trip over the holiday weekend. Moreover, the duo was also seen jet-setting out of New Jersey in mid-December.

"Obviously one thing led to another and they're a full-fledged item now," an insider revealed to the publication.