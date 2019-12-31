20 TV Events To Look Forward To in 2020

Disney +/ Ali Goldstein, Pop TV, Lucasfilm/ Walt Disney Studios, Hulu
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 3:28 PM
Too much TV? No such thing!
Sure, anyone who's job it is to watch TV will probably be having to hold their eyelids open, but for the regular TV watcher, 2020 is going to be a hell of a year. Not only are many new shows premiering, but we're getting entirely new platforms on which to watch new TV shows. By next December, every person imaginable will have something for them, and that's a beautiful thing.
2020 will also be the end of a few shows and the continuation of a few of our faves, so there's a whole lot to look forward to as a new decade begins and a new era of television is ushered in.
For just a few of the events we're heavily anticipating in the year ahead, see below!
NBC
Your next musical TV obsession: Jane Levy plays a woman named Zoey who suddenly starts hearing everyone's deepest feelings in the form of popular songs, and she's backed up by a truly delightful cast including Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen, Alex Newell, and Peter Gallagher. We couldn't stop watching, and we can't wait for more.
Pop
We do not want to say goodbye, but if we must, we're glad we know about it ahead of time so we can prepare only our best hair.
Netflix
RuPaul co-created and stars in this show in which he plays a drag queen on a road trip across America with a plucky sidekick in the form of an 11 year-old orphan, and that's a hell of a show description if you ask us.
The CW
Come January, massive crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths will come to an end, quickly followed by Arrow itself (series finale on January 28). It's the end of an era for the CW's superheroes, but the beginning of a new one ushered in by new pilots for Superman, the Canaries, and Stargirl. The Green Arrow may not have saved the city yet, but he did build a superhero empire, and he will be missed.
Comedy Central
It's Awkwafina as Awkwafina in a show based on her own life, with BD Wong and Bowen Yang, and that is all we need in order to be ready to get this in front of our eyeballs.
ABC
As showrunner Krista Vernoff takes over both shows, Grey's and Station 19 will be much more interconnected, and they're kicking things off with a giant crossover event to welcome back Station 19 for season three.
CBBS
Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard almost two decades since we last saw him, and even as the series finds him grieving some serious losses, we're so happy to have him back.
NBC
The Good Place comes to an end barely a month into 2020, officially confirming the fact that we absolutely live in the Bad Place. We'll find out if the Soul Squad can save all of humanity and then we'll patiently wait for Mike Schur's next masterpiece.
CBS
We may currently be a little annoyed after Survivor season 39, but that doesn't mean we're not excited about the idea of an all-winners season 40.
Hulu
Reese Witherspoon continues her quest to team up with all the best actresses on high-profile TV shows with Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere, a miniseries based on Celeste Ng's acclaimed book of the same name. Witherspoon plays Elena, a mom and wife who rents an apartment to single mom Mia, played by Washington. Joshua Jackson plays Witherspoon's husband, and that's a trio of stars we would never say no to.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Ryan Murphy's "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinsel Town," starring Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, Maude Apatow, David Corenswet, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, Jake Picking, Mira Sorvino, and many more, already sounds like it will be taking the real Hollywood by storm.
Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky is the greatest casting decision we have maybe ever heard of, and the fact that Lewinsky is a producer on this show only makes it all the more intriguing. Bring it on, Ryan Murphy.
Eddy Chen/CBS
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up where Avengers: End Game left off, with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking over as Captain America and hanging out with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and this is a buddy show we didn't know we needed, and now we can hardly wait.
Ali Goldstein
Millennials everywhere rejoice: Hilary Duff is back as Lizzie McGuire in a new series from the same creator. Lizzie's celebrating her 30th birthday alongside her family, her 13 year-old animated self, and even her BFF Gordo (Miranda, where you at?) and it's literally what dreams are made of.
The CW
In 2020, we're all Gossip Girl. Set a few years after the original series, the new series (from same creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with new writer Joshua Safran) will follow a new group of Upper East Siders we truly can't wait to meet.
Netflix
Space! Force! Steve Carell and The Office EP Greg Daniels are reuniting to give us a behind the scenes look at the people tasked with creating the Space Force branch of the military. So The Office, in space. Yes, please.
Amazon
Jordan Peele's '70s nazi-hunting show sounds like exactly the kind of thing we'd like to watch right about now. Unfortunately we'll have to wait, but hopefully it's worth it.
Warner Bros.
We may have to live without easily accessible episodes of Friends for a few months while we wait for HBO Max to launch, but at least they're reportedly making it up for us by staging an unscripted Friends reunion. We'll take whatever we can get!
CW
2020 brings us the highly anticipated second seasons of so many shows: Euphoria; Roswell, New Mexico; Sex Education; Shrill; The Mandalorian; The Umbrella Academy; and more. Hopefully, they'll all pull a You and they won't suffer from that dreaded sophomore slump.
Peacock
The landscape of TV already changed a lot in 2019, and it's only ramping up in 2020 with three new streaming services and endless new content to find along with them. We will literally be drowning in TV by the end of the year, with something for every kind of person imaginable, and that can only be a good thing, hopefully.
Happy New Year!
